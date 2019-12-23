Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region dispute goes to mediation

In a conversation with Julie Jetter of the Iowa Department of Human Services, Mather learned if the county was ejected from the region, it would not have access to money levied by the region for mental health services. Mather said Monday that is only Jetter's opinion, and he and Ostergren read the law differently.

“Services will not be shut off in Muscatine County,” Mather said. “If we have to do something — it’s easier to get forgiveness than permission and if DHS (Iowa Department of Human Services) wants to come in and sue us and say we have to kick someone out of an institution or stop giving people their medicine, I don’t think that is what they want to do.”

Members of the supervisors have said the county would continue to pay for mental health services even if the county is removed from the region.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said if DHS would say the county could not use Muscatine County tax money levied for the purpose of providing mental health services to provide mental health services it was “flying the face of home rule.”

“I would love to hear the state say how we couldn’t expend those funds for mental health services,” he said.

The supervisors voted in October to leave the region at the end of the fiscal year, citing concerns with the financial management of the region. Muscatine County hopes to join the Southeastern Iowa Link (SEIL) region.

