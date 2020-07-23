Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region hopes for better financial position in FY 2021

DAVENPORT — With the close of fiscal year 2020 on June 30, Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region director Lori Elam is cautiously optimistic the region will be in a better financial position in the coming year.
During the monthly region board of directors meeting Monday, chief financial officer David Farmer reported the total budget for the coming year is $8.9 million and projected revenues are $9.2 million. The budget is designed to be revenue neutral. During the past fiscal year the region had to eliminate several services to cut about $1.3 million from the budget. Elam said she believes this is a result of decisions being made at the state level and it is something all regions will have to deal with in the future.
“This means we are not going to hire a children’s coordinator and we are not budgeting for intensive residential services or access centers, and those are two big services that need to be in place by next July,” Elam said. “We keep saying that we will do the services that are required to the extent we have money.”
Farmer reported there are still some late bills coming in from the previous fiscal year, so it will be the end of August or early September before the region knows exactly how much was spent. He believes the fiscal year would end with a bit more fund balance than expected.
Elam hopes not to have the financial problems the region experienced during the last fiscal year, but she says the possibility does exist.
“Our budget, because we deal with people and their needs change every day, we could run into some folks who need some serious mental health services — some real intense services that includes hospitalization or could include a mental health institution,” Elam said. “Those kinds of bills and expenses we have no control over. With COVID, we still don’t know what is going to happen this fall, if COVID is going to come back.”
Some people aren’t back to work yet after the shutdown, she said. She sees the potential need for in-patient or out-patient services. She said the region’s line item expenses could exceed revenues, but they would not turn away people needing help.
During the coming fiscal year, the region is also going to be responsible for paying for a portion of children’s services. This is new, she said, and the region does not know how many children will be involved or what the expenses would be.
She said the board was made aware the budget was the region’s “best guess” for the year, but that it could be drastically different.
The board also discussed the Iowa Cares Act funding. Of about $30 million Gov. Kim Reynolds has promised for mental health regions, the Eastern Iowa region will receive about $2.8 million. Elam is not certain how the money will be able to be used, saying the region has not received much direction from the state. Reynolds has said she wants the money tied to mental health services needed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
