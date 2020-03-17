Eastern Iowa mental health board considering $7.9 million budget for coming fiscal year

DAVENPORT – The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region governing board is scheduled to vote on its fiscal year 2021 budget just one day before the budget is due to the state.
During a budget meeting Monday afternoon, the board selected its choice of four budget options presented by CEO Lori Elam. The board asked that some tweaking before it comes to a vote. Region representatives will meet with the management team of the Robert Young Center to discuss certain points of the proposed budget.
“Our budget options range from $7.5 to $8.1 million,” Elam said “The dollar amounts are different, so obviously certain services will be different.”
In the $7,947,872 budget plan the board favors, the Robert Young Center will manage the region’s crisis system. Peer drop-in centers are included in the budget. Robert Young Center management staff is also included. No training is included as part of the expenses. Rhonda’s House Peer Recovery Services out of DeWitt is funded for $120,000.
The board is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. March 30 for its regular March meeting and is expected to vote on the budget.
This year, the budget has changed drastically as it only includes four counties instead of five. In November 2019, Muscatine announced its intent to withdraw from the region. The budget also has to include a director for state mandated children’s services and staff for the crisis system. The board also hopes to strengthen its fund balance, which is projected to be $1.7 million at the end of the fiscal year.
In FY2021, the four counties in the region — Cedar, Clinton, Scott, and Jackson counties — will all levy the maximum amount of $30.78 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, bringing projected revenues of just short of $8.1 million. The board had requested the budget not exceed 95 percent of the revenues.
The board also discussed the inclusion of access centers. Elam said she is currently watching to see what other regions are doing.
“The region is also required to have a contract with another region and or provider to access to other services,” Elam said. “That is a year from now. We will deal with that then. We need to get through this legislative session. We need to get going with our children’s system and I guess I’m not going to hurry.”
Elam also commented that monthly reports to the board would be different.
The board members agreed they wanted the continuum to continue as it has been and they wanted the Robert Young Center to continue as the manager of the crisis system. Funding of the crisis system is one area the two groups will discuss during negotiation.