Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region may need to find $4-5 million in cuts next year

Muscatine County Board chair Nathan Mather, also a member of the Eastern Iowa region board, said during Monday’s meeting he believes another $1 million will have to be cut from the budget this year. He also said the extent of the financial problems in the region had been kept from the board members until September.

A decision on how to proceed is expected during the Dec. 16 supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. in the board chambers.

Mather has also said the county has contributed $881,000 to the region and had not seen services for the money. He said Scott County had gotten most of the services and had not been paying as much as the other member counties. The county had applied for membership with the Southeastern Iowa Link (SEIL) region, but was declined. Mather said SEIL had encouraged Muscatine County to try again when more time was available to examine the offer.

Sorensen said he was not willing to cut services in Muscatine County and the board needed to do whatever needed to prevent that from happening. Mather said the county may not have a choice if it remains for the rest of the fiscal year.