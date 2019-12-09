Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region may need to find $4-5 million in cuts next year

MUSCATINE — During a workshop regarding the future of the mental health program in Muscatine County, the board of supervisors learned if the county remains in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region for the remainder of the fiscal year, county services are likely to be cut.
During a workshop to discuss how the county wishes to proceed until it is able to join the Southeastern Iowa Link (SEIL) region, Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert identified two options for the county — to stay in the Eastern Iowa region for the next fiscal year, which would require the payment of a $311,000 assessment the county hadn’t budgeted for; or the county can leave the region and provide mental health services on its own by contracting with health organizations.
“The only way on earth I would support (maintaining membership) is if Scott County and the region recognizes the inequity in funding that has happened to this date and there is some kind of agreement in a 28E or something that prohibits it from happening again and making sure the offending party reimburse the region for what they have drained out of it so far,” Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.
On Oct. 28, Muscatine voted to withdraw from the Eastern Iowa region, citing financial problems in the region. On Sept. 23, during an emergency meeting, the region cut $1.3 million from its $12 million budget. Later, its management team proposed an additional $800,000 in reductions. Budget projections released Wednesday indicate Eastern Iowa will have to remove an additional $4 million to $5 million in services for the next fiscal year.
Muscatine County Board chair Nathan Mather, also a member of the Eastern Iowa region board, said during Monday’s meeting he believes another $1 million will have to be cut from the budget this year. He also said the extent of the financial problems in the region had been kept from the board members until September.
A decision on how to proceed is expected during the Dec. 16 supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. in the board chambers.
Mather has also said the county has contributed $881,000 to the region and had not seen services for the money. He said Scott County had gotten most of the services and had not been paying as much as the other member counties. The county had applied for membership with the Southeastern Iowa Link (SEIL) region, but was declined. Mather said SEIL had encouraged Muscatine County to try again when more time was available to examine the offer.
Sorensen said he was not willing to cut services in Muscatine County and the board needed to do whatever needed to prevent that from happening. Mather said the county may not have a choice if it remains for the rest of the fiscal year.
Toppert spoke about the possibility of staying in the Eastern Iowa region while saving resources so the county would have more to bring to the table when it next applies for SEIL membership. She also recommended if the county leaves the Eastern Iowa region before the end of the fiscal year, it could request some of the $881,000 back to pay for mental health services while the county was trying to secure a position in another region. Mather did not believe the Eastern Iowa region would give Muscatine County any of its money back.
Last month, members of the Eastern Iowa region board had called for a vote to remove Muscatine County at the end of the 2019 calendar year. The vote failed.
The Iowa Department of Human Service (DHS) can assign Muscatine County to a region if it isn’t a member of one. Mather is unsure if DHS can force the county to enter a 28E agreement with the region. Mather said he has a problem being assigned to the Eastern Iowa region, especially if Muscatine County is removed. He said the region doesn’t want Muscatine County and the county doesn’t want to be in the region.