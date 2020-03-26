Eastern Region mental health board will decide whether Muscatine County can keep membership

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region asking the governing board rescind the county’s request to leave at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. On Monday, the governing board will decide whether to accept it.
Since announcing its intention to leave the region, Muscatine County has been rejected twice by the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) region, which it had hoped to join. According to Iowa law, all counties have to be a member of a mental health region and can’t certify a budget for mental health without being a member. With the clock ticking down to the end of the fiscal year, Muscatine County is requesting the departure announcement be disregarded.
“In our conversations with the Department of Public Health, there is precedent on this,” Muscatine County supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. “This has happened in numerous regions throughout the state of Iowa. If you look at the 28e as its written we are not out of Eastern Iowa region. There are specific steps they have to take for us to not be a member.”
Sorensen explained an opinion from county attorney Alan Ostergren that even though the region board voted to accept the letter from the county, that only allowed it to be put on file and was not an indication it was acted on. He said the letter rescinding the first letter should be enough.
Region CEO Lori Elam is not as certain.
“The county attorneys from the counties have provided feedback and from my understanding — and nothing has been decided yet, it has to be voted on by the governing board — that when Muscatine County submitted their letter to leave there was formal action taken from Muscatine County and formal action taken by the governing board,” Elam said. “In the attorneys’ eyes, that had created a binding agreement, a contract is the term the attorneys have used. The only way to end that contract is for another motion by the governing board.”
Elam commented that she did not know how it would be accepted. She said she had only been asked to put the issue on the agenda. If the board approves accepting the new letter, she does not believe Muscatine County would have to reapply for membership in the region. She also said Muscatine County would have a vote on the agenda item.
With formal action already having been taken, Elam said if the board chooses to do nothing, Muscatine County would be out on July 1.
The letter asking to leave the region was submitted in October 2019, with Muscatine County citing financial mismanagement as a reason for leaving the region.
During the March 16 meeting, the board had given consensus to move ahead with a budget for the coming fiscal year that did not include Muscatine County. The budget is also scheduled to be voted on during Monday’s meeting.
Both Sorensen and Elam said there is still enough time to add Muscatine County to the budget if needed. Elam commented most counties make their own budget which is combined into the region budget. She has already received Muscatine County’s budget.
The region meeting will be held via video conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 30.
