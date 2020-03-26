Eastern Region mental health board will decide whether Muscatine County can keep membership

Region CEO Lori Elam is not as certain.

“The county attorneys from the counties have provided feedback and from my understanding — and nothing has been decided yet, it has to be voted on by the governing board — that when Muscatine County submitted their letter to leave there was formal action taken from Muscatine County and formal action taken by the governing board,” Elam said. “In the attorneys’ eyes, that had created a binding agreement, a contract is the term the attorneys have used. The only way to end that contract is for another motion by the governing board.”

Elam commented that she did not know how it would be accepted. She said she had only been asked to put the issue on the agenda. If the board approves accepting the new letter, she does not believe Muscatine County would have to reapply for membership in the region. She also said Muscatine County would have a vote on the agenda item.

With formal action already having been taken, Elam said if the board chooses to do nothing, Muscatine County would be out on July 1.

The letter asking to leave the region was submitted in October 2019, with Muscatine County citing financial mismanagement as a reason for leaving the region.