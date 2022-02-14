Excluded workers rally in West Liberty for rescue benefits

WEST LIBERTY — As a group of about 30 immigrants gathered in front of the West Liberty City Hall they were asked to move to the side to not block foot traffic. They ended up standing around a bronze replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of the building.

Ruth Palma, an organizer for Escucha Mi Voz (Listen to my Voice), said if she received $1,400 from the Excluded Workers Fund in lieu of a stimulus check that most Americans received, it would go a long way to paying off debt she had incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an immigrant, she had filed her taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and as a result neither she nor her children, who are American citizens and serving the U.S. Army or attending the University of Iowa, received a stimulus check. For her individually the money would be nice, but, she says, for the Latino community of Eastern Iowa, the significance is much greater.

“For the Latino community this would represent a change,” she said, through a translater. “The Latino community often feels excluded in the state of Iowa.”

When asked how she felt that Escucha Mi Voz was the only organization of its kind in the country — immigrants standing up to ask local government for funds in the place of stimulus checks many people considered essential workers did not receive, she said in places like New York the workers didn’t have to protest to get the funding.

The members of Escucha Mi Voz turned out to West Liberty City Hall as part of "A Day Without Immigrants" — a national day to demand immigration reform — and to deliver a letter to the City Council showing that American Rescue Plan funds can be given to Excluded Workers Funds. Many cars drove by and honked to support the rally. Earlier in the day, similar demonstrations were held in Iowa City and Columbus Junction.

For months, members of Escucha Mi Voz have been asking city and county governments to invest part or all of the money they received from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan to aid excluded and essential workers — workers who did not get stimulus who have faced health and economic impacts from the COVID_19 health crisis. So far, Johnson County and Iowa City have invested $3.5 million in a new Direct Assistance program, which has come under fire recently for rejecting applicants because of a lack of funding. Currently, West Liberty is considering a $261,000 donation and has promised an answer by the end of the month.

During the rally, Ricardo Rios brought an American flag to fly, commenting, “We are all Americans.” He said while we were all Americans now, all our ancestors were immigrants at one time. He had attended the Columbus Junction rally earlier in the day and said about 40 people there presented the letter to the city, despite the fact the City Council voted to spend the remainder of its rescue funds earlier this month.

Samuel Ango, a native of El Salvador, carried a sign supporting the immigration reform. He said he came to America because his mother worked with the police and if he returned to El Salvador his life would be in danger. He said he worked as a roofer and, motioning to several houses on the street, said “I made all these houses look beautiful for these people.”

He said that during the pandemic he recalled working in houses and seeing the owners treating the workers differently, he believes, because they were Latino.

“We are here to make this country work now,” he said. “I am here to support these people. My wife is a U.S. citizen, and I work to make this country work.”

He said that he was currently seeking U.S. citizenship.

Palma said the group would continue to contact members of local government for as long as it took to help excluded workers. On Tuesday the Washington County supervisors will discuss funding. Excluded workers will also meet with the city of Washington mayor and city administrator. In Des Moines and Davenport, similar organizations have turned out to demand pandemic relief for excluded workers.

