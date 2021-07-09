Family of Muscatine County volunteer firefighter killed while biking files suit against driver, TriOak Foods

He later returned to the scene while emergency services were on-site investigating. The Iowa State Patrol investigation found Gough's truck could have struck Estabrook, causing a fatal injury.

The suit claims Gough is negligent due to items that include unsafe passing, failure to stop after causing an accident or call for emergency help, and failure to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations regarding driver fitness.

The suit further claims TriOak is liable for failing to hire competent drivers, failure to train drivers, and failure to supervise the actions of its drivers. The suit alleges TriOak entrusted “the truck to Defendant Terry Gough who TriOak Foods knew or should have known, through the exercise of reasonable care, was an inexperienced or incompetent driver.”

Gough also faces criminal charges for the incident. According to court documents, a final pretrial conference for Gough has been set for 10 a.m. Oct. 22 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. Previously Gough had waived his right to a speedy trial, which would have required the trial to be held within a year of his arraignment. Gough is charged with leaving the scene of a crash – death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine.

The determination to charge Gough was based on the GPS tracking system in the cab of the truck, which showed the truck being in the exact area during the time frame of the incident, according to court documents. The documents also said a review of Gough’s phone shows over 50 searches for such things as “hit and run” and “bicycle accident.”

