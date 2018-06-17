The details on how John Henry Walker died in late November 1944 will probably never be known.
However, family members now have more information on why the 20-year-old Morning Sun native was among the initially estimated 79,000 Americans missing in action from World War II and how investigations over the past two years led to confirmation of his recovery just a few weeks ago.
John was reported missing on Nov. 24, while he and other members of the 1st Infantry Division’s 18th Regiment were advancing on a strategic hill during the Battle of Hürtgen Forest in northwest Germany.
Despite recovery efforts that included searches of the heavily forested site by two brothers who were attached to other units, no trace was ever found of Walker. Eventually the Army issued a presumptive death decision on Nov. 25, 1945.
Family members continued press the Defense Department for information on John, but little was provided until two years ago, when the department’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) suddenly asked three members, including John’s surviving brother Bob Walker of Midlothian, Texas, to provide DNA samples. The DNA was to be compared to remains that had been recovered from a grave in the Ardennes American Cemetery near Neupré, Belgium.
When the results were released a few months ago they confirmed John had been found, but the family remained relatively in the dark on details, including why he had remained unidentified for nearly 75 years.
Bob’s daughter, Debbie Walker, also of Midlothian, said a recent briefing by DPAA officials finally started to provide some answers and an opportunity to finalize memorial services for her uncle.
Debbie said that according to the DPAA report, John’s unit “departed a point in the woods … on a mission to attack Hill 207 and (he) was not seen again.”
“It was a really big battle and a lot of people were lost,” she said.
John was not listed as a prisoner of war by German forces and the Army received no other information on his fate. In April 1949 an American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) investigator traveled to the battle site in an effort to locate and recover any remains of missing American soldiers, but found nothing related to John.
Unknown to the investigator was that a nearly complete set of remains had actually been recovered in December 1948, but never connected to John, the DPAA reported.
Debbie said investigators learned a local German citizen had been scouring the northeast end of the forest near Langerwehe, Germany, for wood when he came upon a nearly complete set of remains.
“There were no dog tags (or) anything that could be connected with the name of Walker,” Debbie said.
The remains were eventually labeled X-7980 and placed in an above-ground mausoleum on Sep. 27, 1949.
Then in 2016 — after recovering other remains at a different cemetery - researchers began an intensive records review of all the missing soldiers from the battle area where John had presumably died. The X-7980 file was included in this review and it was established only two still unidentified soldiers matched the record — John and another soldier who had been captured by the Germans.
The DNA test confirmed the remains were John.
Debbie said it was disappointing it had taken so long to eventually find John, but she and her father and other family members were grateful to finally have him coming home, where a 1 p.m. memorial service in Morning Sun is planned for Wednesday.
The service will begin with a procession from the Hagele-Honts Funeral Home to the family gravesite at Elmwood Cemetery. Debbie said the military was planning and would conduct much of the service, but the public was invited to attend. The Presbyterian Church is planning to host a fellowship time following the committal.
Meanwhile, Debbie said her father had a primary focus for the day and was not worried about inclement weather or other potential problems.
“Dad said I’m getting my brother taken care of,” Debbie reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.