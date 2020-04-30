Five Muscatine County residents reportedly die of COVID-19 in one day

MUSCATINE — In what is the deadliest day for the county since the beginning of the shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, five Muscatine County people reportedly died of the virus overnight Wednesday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), seven new positive cases were also discovered in the county, bringing the total of 336 cases out of 1,097 tests. The five deaths brings the count to 14 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak. Reports are also 153 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Muscatine County. Wednesday was also a high point for fatalities statewide, with a total of 14 deaths for a total of 162. Statewide 302 new cases have been discovered for a total of 7,145. Also according to state records 2,697 people have recovered.
“We’re heartbroken to hear of additional lives lost in Muscatine County and our hearts go out to the families and their loved ones,” Broderson said. “I hope they can feel the support they have from all the people in our city.”
She said two older adults (61-80) and three elderly (81+) adults made up the fatalities.
Broderson said the Iowa National Guard and the IDPH were in Muscatine through Thursday afternoon testing all health care workers from all long-term care facilities in Muscatine and Louisa counties. According to Gov. Kim Reynolds a large number of cases in Iowa are from long-term care facilities.
With the new deaths and new cases being reported, Broderson said this is not the time for the people of Muscatine to let their guards down. She stressed the need for people to stay home if they can. While there are rules for people if they need to go out, Broderson said the primary thing people need to do is stay home.
Broderson said there are many opportunities to help people keep out of contact with others if they aren’t in an essential services job. She said many businesses have begun delivering or have areas where people can have supplies brought out to the parking lot so they don’t have to get out of their cars.
She also said face coverings are important to keep people safe. Broderson stressed there were ways people could do a better job keeping people safe in case they were an asymptomatic carrier.
“Even though it’s tempting to think we can put this behind us because we see counties across Iowa opening up, clearly we aren’t among them,” she said. “The reason is we aren’t there yet. He have got to continue being diligent.”
