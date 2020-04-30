Five Muscatine County residents reportedly die of COVID-19 in one day

With the new deaths and new cases being reported, Broderson said this is not the time for the people of Muscatine to let their guards down. She stressed the need for people to stay home if they can. While there are rules for people if they need to go out, Broderson said the primary thing people need to do is stay home.

Broderson said there are many opportunities to help people keep out of contact with others if they aren’t in an essential services job. She said many businesses have begun delivering or have areas where people can have supplies brought out to the parking lot so they don’t have to get out of their cars.

She also said face coverings are important to keep people safe. Broderson stressed there were ways people could do a better job keeping people safe in case they were an asymptomatic carrier.

“Even though it’s tempting to think we can put this behind us because we see counties across Iowa opening up, clearly we aren’t among them,” she said. “The reason is we aren’t there yet. He have got to continue being diligent.”