Flash Flood warning

There is a flash flood warning in the Quad-Cities until 7:45 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for the Quad-Cities, and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan, until 9 p.m.

This story will be updated.

