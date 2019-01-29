MUSCATINE — Arraignment of a Marion man is set for Feb. 1 in the murder of Lea Ponce.
Douglas J. Foster, 35, is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Muscatine County Court for the hearing unless a written arraignment is filed with the clerk of court beforehand.
Trial information filed Jan. 25 charges Foster with one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, Foster would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Ponce was found dead Jan. 8 on Highway 38 in Muscatine County between Muscatine and Wilton. Foster was arrested Jan. 11 as a material witness in the incident. He was charged with Ponce's murder Jan. 15.
An affidavit from Muscatine County revealed Ponce was was afraid of being killed by someone called "Individual A" because "Individual A" suspected Ponce had stolen a large quantity of methamphetamine from his hotel room. "Individual A" offered a bounty, paid in the drug, to the person who could locate Ponce.
She made arrangements with Foster, whom she knew previously, to drive her to Cedar Rapids. Ponce was shown on surveillance video at 12:32 a.m. Jan. 8, getting into Foster's white GMC at Walmart in Muscatine. Her body was found at 12:58 a.m. on Highway 38.
The affidavit also stated messages from Foster referring to hurting a woman he was going to pick up were found on his cellphone. Foster also made a phone call at 12:47 a.m. to "Individual A" that lasted nearly two minutes and searched at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 9 for "muskatine (sic) news" and at 6:45 p.m. for "muskatine (sic) murder."
An autopsy revealed Ponce died from blunt force trauma to the head, and her injuries show she was struck by a vehicle, dragged by a vehicle, and was thrown or jumped from a vehicle.
