Four cabins open at Deep Lakes Park in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — People with a longing to get away from it all without traveling too far from home should find the new cabins at Deep Lakes Park perfect for their needs.

On Wednesday, four cabins, which have been in the works for three years, opened to the public. Two of the cabins boast two bedrooms while the other two have one bedroom. They were built with a Communities and Attractions (CAT) grant the city of Muscatine and Muscatine County received. Reservations for the cabins can be made by calling Muscatine County Conservation at 563-264-5922.

“Once we were given the ground, we looked at development on it,” said Curt Weiss, director of Muscatine County Conservation. "What came up was cabins and a campground. Cabins seem to be something that is really booming in the state right now.”

In doing research, Weiss learned that modern cabins were the ones rented most often. He said the Deep Lakes cabins offer all the comforts of home. The cabins will also be open all year long. Weiss said the cabins will offer WiFi, but television will be limited to local channels. All cabins are handicapped accessible.