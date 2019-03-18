MUSCATINE — After officially entering the 2020 presidential race Sunday via Twitter, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will stop Wednesday morning in Muscatine for "coffee with caucus-goers."
Gillibrand will meet with Iowa voters for about an hour at RED Berry Café, 710 Grandview Ave. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. with Gillibrand set to speak at 10 a.m., according to an Facebook event page. The event is co-hosted by the Muscatine County Democrats.
The New York Democrat visited the state last month as part of an exploratory campaign she announced in January on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Gillibrand has served in the Senate since 2009 when she was appointed to Hilary Clinton's vacated seat, and won reelection in 2010, 2012, and 2018.
While visiting the state, she will also make stops Tuesday in Davenport and Dubuque, and Wednesday in Des Moines.
The Davenport visit is a meet-and-greet at The Barrel House, 211 E. 2nd St., Davenport, at 6 p.m.
Gillibrand joins a crowded field of presidential hopefuls of which six, including the senator, are women.
