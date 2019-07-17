MUSCATINE — Flight delays have gotten the better of a Democratic presidential candidate scheduled to speak Tuesday in Muscatine.
A spokesman for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's campaign said flights were delayed Tuesday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to rain and the campaign would be driving, unable to make the event today.
Bullock was scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at Elly's Tea and Coffee. According toa Facebook post from Muscatine County Democrats Chair Kelcey Brackett, the event will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.
Planned stops in Mount Pleasant and Burlington are still on schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.