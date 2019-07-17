{{featured_button_text}}
051919-qct-qca-bullock-002a.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock waits before speaking during a campaign stop at Baked Beer & Bread on May 18 in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

MUSCATINE — Flight delays have gotten the better of a Democratic presidential candidate scheduled to speak Tuesday in Muscatine. 

A spokesman for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's campaign said flights were delayed Tuesday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to rain and the campaign would be driving, unable to make the event today.

Bullock was scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at Elly's Tea and Coffee. According toa Facebook post from Muscatine County Democrats Chair Kelcey Brackett, the event will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.

Planned stops in Mount Pleasant and Burlington are still on schedule.

Iowa Caucus: Meet the 2020 candidates

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments