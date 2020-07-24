GPC continues to process appeals for part of a $45 million settlement

MUSCATINE — Speculating that the processing of claims has been slowed down by the COVID-19 outbreak, Muscatine City Council member Kelcey Brackett, one of the main litigants in the class action lawsuit against Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) believes claim payments should begin arriving by the end of summer.
Brackett, who had spoken with the attorneys handling the suit, said Friday that GPC is still processing the appeals that came from the last portion of the claim submission. People who had been denied a claim were given 30 days to file an appeal. He doesn’t know how many appeals were submitted, but GPC is almost done processing them, Brackett said.
Three years after the class action case was certified, GPC reached a settlement in October 2018. According to this settlement, GPC would pay $45 million to residents and their lawyers, with residents receiving $2,000 to $16,000 per person depending on how close they were to the facility at 1600 Oregon Street and how long they lived there.
GPC also agreed to spend $1.5 million on a regenerative thermal oxidizer, which will reduce emissions, as well as create new pollution control projects to reduce odor emissions. In addition, the settlement released GPC of all liability from all known or unknown claims based on air emissions and odor until October 2023.
Since 2012, residents who have lived near this plant had complained emissions were a nuisance and severely diminished their quality of life. This ranged from bad odor and thick haze to some residents struggling with asthma and bronchitis because of the plant’s emissions.
With more than 6,000 settlement claims sent in during 2019, many residents look forward to their settlement payout.
In addition to the payout, Brackett said GPC will maintain a certain level of air quality control, and if there is any money left over from the lawsuit after the claims have been settled, a fund will be created with the remaining money and managed by members of the lawsuit and GPC, with the purpose of being utilized “to better the community.”
