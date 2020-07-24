GPC continues to process appeals for part of a $45 million settlement

MUSCATINE — Speculating that the processing of claims has been slowed down by the COVID-19 outbreak, Muscatine City Council member Kelcey Brackett, one of the main litigants in the class action lawsuit against Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) believes claim payments should begin arriving by the end of summer.

Brackett, who had spoken with the attorneys handling the suit, said Friday that GPC is still processing the appeals that came from the last portion of the claim submission. People who had been denied a claim were given 30 days to file an appeal. He doesn’t know how many appeals were submitted, but GPC is almost done processing them, Brackett said.

Three years after the class action case was certified, GPC reached a settlement in October 2018. According to this settlement, GPC would pay $45 million to residents and their lawyers, with residents receiving $2,000 to $16,000 per person depending on how close they were to the facility at 1600 Oregon Street and how long they lived there.

GPC also agreed to spend $1.5 million on a regenerative thermal oxidizer, which will reduce emissions, as well as create new pollution control projects to reduce odor emissions. In addition, the settlement released GPC of all liability from all known or unknown claims based on air emissions and odor until October 2023.