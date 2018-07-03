MUSCATINE — The jury trial of the Grain Processing Corporation class action lawsuit scheduled to begin Monday, July 9 has been suspended.
According to an order filed June 21, “The parties have jointly moved for a two-month stay of the trial schedule so that the parties may continue negotiations begun at the Court-ordered Mediation held on June 1, 2018.”
The same order states that the issue will be stayed until Aug. 20. If the class and GPC reach a settlement, the appropriate documents must be submitted on or before that date. If a settlement is not reached, parties must agree on additional time for negotiations or determine new deadlines for the jury trial and remaining pre-trial activities, according to the order.
The class action lawsuit against GPC over its plant emissions was certified in May by the Iowa Supreme Court. Around 14,000 area residents, all whom have lived within 1.5 miles of the plant since 2007, are included in the lawsuit. The class cites loss of enjoyment of property and odor from emissions as reasons for seeking compensation.
The trial was to be held in Muscatine County District Court, but was moved to Scott County District Court ahead of the July 9 trial date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.