MUSCATINE – As he peddled into Muscatine Tuesday afternoon, Chase Clements sat higher on his bike than most people in a pickup cab.
Riding the unique “tall bike," Clements happily looked around the latest town that his trek from Pittsburgh, Penn., had brought him to. With his dog, Sonny, in the passenger seat he built onto the homemade bike, the pair looked for a place to take a rest before continuing down the road.
“We are riding south along the Mississippi River, following it downstream,” he said. “Before this we rode through Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison Wisconsin, and hit the Mississippi in Dubuque,” he said.
On Tuesday, the trip has lasted close to two months. Clements said he left Pittsburgh at the middle of August. The trip is not uncommon for Clements. This is the fifth such cross country outing he has taken. He does not have a destination in mind, but is just out to see the country. He began these treks on a regular bike. It was when he began experimenting with putting together his own bikes that he created his tall bike.
Clements spoke of being able to “take it all in” on the road, as well as going wherever he wants to go and seeing what he wants to see. The human powered vehicle is basically free, he added, and hHe enjoys meeting people in small towns as he travels.
He recalls his first trip on a bike. He got the bug for traveling on his motorcycle, at one time taking a two-week vacation from work which turned into riding for almost a year straight until his motorcycle broke down. He switched to pedal power.
Today, when in Pittsburgh, he earns a living as a bike taxi or a bike messenger.
He has no special plans for how long the trip will take, and doesn’t plan to return home until after the winter. He plans to travel to the southern states for the winter.
“I’m going to skip all the winter of the north,” he said.
Riding a bike all the time makes a person “super hungry and super tired every day," he said. He wakes up with the sun and camps out every night. Sonny gets the chance to run and play before they are back on the road. Each night as the sun goes down he finds a place for them to camp. He travels about 50 miles a day.
Clements was just passing through Muscatine and would stop elsewhere for the night.
“You just need a decent bike that rides OK,” he said, addressing people who may want to follow in his tire tracks. “You need to figure out a way to carry what you need on the bike. I think the biggest thing is not to push yourself too high.”
