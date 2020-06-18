Headquarters: New bar/restaurant hopes to become the destination spot for the area

MUSCATINE —Since he can remember, it has always been a goal of Jerry Healey to open a bar and restaurant to serve the Muscatine community.
Friends have owned bars in the area, and Healey, who owns Riverside Café, enjoys watching people having a good time, cutting loose from the week and forgetting their worries. He wanted to create such a place, and thinks he's found the location in the former Missterssippi's.
“It’s been on my bucket list to own, hopefully, a popular bar," said Healey. I knew Barry and Amanda (the owners of Missterssippi’s) and we had talked quite a bit but I never knew how serious they were until they put the ‘for sale’ sign up, and then we got serious and talked about it.”
They closed Missterssippi’s in February, and Healey and his cousin, Ben Meier, decided to go into business together. The first order of business was to change the name to Headquarters.
A longtime resident of Muscatine, having moved to town in third grade, Healey said he knows many people in the community. His main business is Quick Strip Metal Stripping which he has owned since 2001. He said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not have been the best time to try to restore a bar, but he had to take the opportunity while it was there.
On Thursday, Healey was renovating the building to turn it into a top-of-the-line establishment. The brick exterior will be be resided. New lighting will be added inside. The old Elms bar will be completely rebuilt. Healey said he didn't want to go into much detail about the renovations, hoping to make the new layout a surprise for people attending opening day.
“We have three acres here,” he said. “We can do a lot of stuff, from car shows, to cruise nights to Jeep nights. It’s not only going to be a bar, but a restaurant. It’s going to be kid-friendly so we want to have a place we can put some bounce houses set up a few weekends a summer for the kids to come out and have some fun too.”
Rick Todd of Rick’s Ribs will run the restaurant, on the right side of the building. Healey also believes there will be some dart leagues, volleyball and bag tournaments. He hopes Headquarters can be known for having a lot of activity going on.
Healey is unsure when Headquarters will be opened to the public, saying he wants to do the job right rather than try to have the business open by a certain date.
