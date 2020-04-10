HNI begins making personal protective equipment

MUSCATINE — According to a press release HNI Corporation is now producing and donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders, health care systems, and hospitals.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is the test of our time, already infecting over 1.5 million people worldwide and creating unprecedented disruption," the release read. "As we at HNI navigate the uncertainty, our top priority is the health of our members and their families, our partners, and the communities where they live and work."
HNI is using factories in Iowa, New York, and North Carolina to meet local needs, such as:
• Manufacture of washable face coverings to support the rapid increase in demand for them recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and to save critical surgical masks and N-95 respirators for healthcare workers and other medical first responders
• Manufacture of washable face covers, which fit over and extend the useful life of scarce N95 respirators
• Manufacture of protective gowns (both washable and disposable), for use in hospitals that are facing unprecedented levels of protective gown usage and limited ability to acquire more
• Loans of our equipment processing time to support local vendors’ PPE efforts. Those applications include cutting materials for acrylic face shields and sewing elastic onto dormant N95 respirators, enabling the latter to be put into immediate use
HNI follows the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to ensure the safest possible working environment for our members as they produce these materials.
HNI remains open for business where we can ensure compliance with local, state, and federal mandates.
