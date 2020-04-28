IDPH to open temporary COVID-19 testing sites for nursing home staff this week

MUSCATINE — This Wednesday and Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) along with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa National Guard will open temporary COVID-19 test sites.
These will not be official TestIowa sites, but they will follow the initiative set by the new program to keep the most vulnerable residents — those in long-term care facilities — safe.
Focusing on nursing home staff in Muscatine and Louisa counties only, the IDPH will offer COVID-19 tests free of charge and by appointment to these essential workers. The testing site will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 600 Kindler Ave. in Muscatine and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the same address.
“As you know, people in long-term care facilities are a vulnerable population,” said Pat Garrett, communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds. “We want to make sure that any long-term care nursing staff that are possibly asymptomatic are getting tested so that they know if they have COVID-19 or not when they go into work.”
Garrett added TestIowa sites will open across the state in the next couple weeks as the IDPH continues to gather information on who needs to get tested.
“These sites may not necessarily be in Muscatine County, but they will be found across Iowa over these next of couple weeks as we work to get up to 3,000 test per day done by just Test Iowa alone,” said Garrett.
Muscatine County Emergency Manager Brian Wright was unable to add any further comments to this information.
TestIowa is a new initiative in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and to get Iowans back to normal as quickly as possible.
Residents who don’t have access to nearby test sites can still take the COVID-19 assessment on the website testiowa.com. Those who have symptoms or who have interacted with someone who tested positive will be prioritized for testing and will receive a time slot and location where they can be tested.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!