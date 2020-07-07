Iowa AG: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate

On Sunday, Broderson released a proclamation requiring people to wear masks in public as a way of helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. She said, during a press conference before a group of about 50 protesters disrupted the conference to the extent she had to cancel it, that she was issuing the proclamation as a way to help keep Muscatine County businesses open after reports of increased case numbers in neighboring Scott and Johnson counties. The proclamation said a possible penalty for not wearing a mask could be a municipal infract, which could bring up to a $500 fine.

In another ruling issued in March, Assistant Attorney General Heather Adams wrote, “While cities and counties have police powers to protect the health and safety of their citizens, the State has the authority to declare and coordinate the response to a public health disaster.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked Tuesday if local cities and counties have the authority to issue mask mandates. Reynolds said, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office, she did not believe they could.