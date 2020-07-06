Iowa Attorney General consulted on Broderson face covering proclamation

No date was set for a second work session regarding the department’s request for an additional unbudgeted $135,000 for the next quarter. Public Health director Christy Roby-Williams requested funding to address COVID-19 on a quarterly basis so the department can continue to respond. She submitted two budgets. One was the worst case scenario with the command structure at full capacity. The other operated at reduced capacity.

“We need to know where the money will come from," Sorensen said. “If this keeps up for any further amount of time the board will have to make difficult decisions.”

He said funding for the county to respond to COVID-19 is not budgeted for, and the 2021 budget had to be certified before the county knew it would have to respond to the pandemic. The county only had a certain amount of money that could be used for public health and it was already allocated, he said, so the decision would be where to take money from to fund public health.