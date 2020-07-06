Iowa Attorney General consulted on Broderson face covering proclamation

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Interim Attorney James Barry is asking the state Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on whether requiring the wearing of masks in public is allowed before making a recommendation on how to proceed with City of Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation.
During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Barry said his office would have to become involved if any municipal infractions were issued and he wanted to make sure the requirement was legal. He said the requirement would have an impact on the direction of other county offices which are only just reopening. He asked the Attorney General’s office to give an opinion on whether this is within the mayor’s authority and on whether the proclamation is in conflict with state mandates governing COVID-19.
“Muscatine has chosen to go stricter than the state guidelines,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said during the discussion. He said the county is not planning to make such a mandate.
On Sunday, Broderson made a proclamation that all people in public locations were required to wear masks. While she hoped no citations would have to be issued, the proclamation named not wearing a mask as being a municipal infraction which can carry a $500 penalty.
The supervisors also delayed for a second time voting on whether to approve special funding to the Muscatine County Public Health Department to continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts, saying more information was required before the decision can be made.
No date was set for a second work session regarding the department’s request for an additional unbudgeted $135,000 for the next quarter. Public Health director Christy Roby-Williams requested funding to address COVID-19 on a quarterly basis so the department can continue to respond. She submitted two budgets. One was the worst case scenario with the command structure at full capacity. The other operated at reduced capacity.
“We need to know where the money will come from," Sorensen said. “If this keeps up for any further amount of time the board will have to make difficult decisions.”
He said funding for the county to respond to COVID-19 is not budgeted for, and the 2021 budget had to be certified before the county knew it would have to respond to the pandemic. The county only had a certain amount of money that could be used for public health and it was already allocated, he said, so the decision would be where to take money from to fund public health.
Roby-Williams said her department has spent the past weeks staying informed of the spread of COVID-19, work on management and education in the community in multiple languages, and are working to create connections with farmers who hire migrant workers to teach them about avoidance. She also described how public health is assisting businesses in reopening. She said the department needs to continue developing outreach to desperate and vulnerable populations. A goal is to get information into the hands of people who might not be getting information through other sources.
As of Monday morning, Muscatine County had 691 cases of COVID-19 with 50 active, which Roby Williams said is an increase of 17 since Friday. Four people are hospitalized. She said there is a link between the number of cases and adults in either ball fields or bars. So far, there have been 44 fatalities in Muscatine County.
