MUSCATINE — Muscatine staff overseeing the West Hill Sewer Separation project report Iowa Avenue was opened to through traffic Tuesday.
The 200 block of East 8th Street is also reopening for traffic, but the 100 block of East 8th Street will remain closed for now.
The Full Depth Patching project has moved to University Drive, where the contractor will be converting the Colorado and University Drive intersection into a three-way stop. The southbound lane of University Drive from Blain's Farm and Fleet to just west of the River Ridge apartments was closed to traffic last week.
Crews with KE Flatwork Inc., the prime contractor for Phase IV of the WHSSP, sealed the saw cuts on 8th Street Monday and finished Iowa Avenue Tuesday. Crews from the Department of Public Works finished cleanup operations Monday on Iowa Avenue. The two street sections will be reopened to traffic once the tar sealing on Iowa Avenue is complete.
The 200 block of East 8th Street has also been cleaned up after last week’s heavy rain brought material down the hill and deposited that material near the intersection with Cedar Street. This section was reopened Monday afternoon. The 100 block of East 8th Street still has additional work that needs to be accomplished before cleanup can begin.
Phase 4B of the WHSSP is now focused on 8th Street from Chestnut west to Linn Street. Most underground work has been completed. KE Flatwork has started the pavement restoration process on Pine Street, which is now closed between 7th and 8th streets.
Heuer Construction has moved full-depth patch project operations from South Houser Street to University Drive. Cleanup operations were underway on South Houser Street, and that section of the project was set to be reopened to traffic by the end of the day on Monday.
Work at the intersection of University Drive and Colorado is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting, as the contractor will only be able to work in one lane at a time. Drivers will need to slow down and use caution when driving through this area as congestion is expected.
The southbound lane of University Drive from Blain’s Farm and Fleet to just west of the River Ridge apartments is closed to traffic as full-depth patching work continues. Southbound traffic has been shifted into the two-way left-turn lane and drivers are urged to use caution when moving through this construction area.
Once work on University Drive has been completed, work will begin on Lake Park Boulevard.
The West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Project Phase 4B began on March 21, 2019, in the 100 and 200 blocks of East 8th Street and the 700 block of Sycamore Street. The entire project has an end date of Oct. 4, weather permitting.
