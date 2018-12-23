MUSCATINE — Unpaid lunch bills at Grant Elementary were nearly cut in half thanks to a health care management group.
MediRevv, which is headquartered in Coralville, donated $500 to the school, cutting the unpaid lunch bill of $1,100 nearly in half.
"I didn't realize there were companies that would do that," said Principal Jessi Freers.
Private donors have made such donations in the past, she said, through the school board office. Families struggling to afford school meals isn't a secret, but it's not something the school publicizes.
Freers said, paying a bill is "not something I think about necessarily" as a way people donate, so she was excited to learn about it. "Just the fact that the company thought about it -- that is cool."
"This will cut that in half for us," Freers said.
MediRevv Gives is the committee focused on the company's corporate charitable giving. It encourages employees to look for organizations important to them, explain how they are connected to it, and why it's important. Then the committee determines ways to help.
Israel Guerrero, a patient experience representative and father of three Grant Elementary students, Greyson, Sophia and Ashton.
People don't often think about helping fund lunches, said Dana Gratton, director of brand and communications.
"They think of technology or school supplies, but if kids aren't being fed, how are they going to focus?" she said.
Freers said the school continues to feed students, even if their account has unpaid balances. Parents are notified twice a week by phone, email or letters home when accounts near zero. Negative balance reports also are mailed out.
Applications for free or reduced meals are sent out, but Freers said the paperwork is time intensive and may deter some from completing it.
She said unpaid balances also carry over. An unpaid balance for a family that started off paying full price for meals will remain, even if they later qualify for the free or reduced program. Of the unpaid balances, the school has five students qualifying for free lunch, one for reduced and 16 that pay full price.
The donation, while helping students, families and the school, is also "an awareness to others that this is a way to give back," Freers said.
In total, the company donated $10,960 to cover outstanding school lunch balances at eight schools, including $2,800 at West Liberty schools. Other schools include Garner, Penn and Van Allen elementaries in North Liberty, West Branch Elementary, Solon Elementary and Lone Tree Elementary.
Gratton said MediRevv Gives has also made donations to Iowa City-area organizations including Stead Family Children's Hospital, Table to Table and The Bird House, a respite care facility. The company also has locations in California and Nebraska, and identifies charitable opportunities in those areas.
"The variety is so heartwarming," she said.
