MUSCATINE — With school just starting across the state, Iowa Democratic Party headed by Chair Troy Price has been on an extensive tour addressing education funding issues.
“We’re talking about Gov. Reynolds’ failing record when it comes to supporting our schools,” Price said.
Price said the “C” grade Iowa received on the annual report from Education Week Research Center, is the result of “not enough resources being spent in schools.”
A specific example Price gave is a deal made between the state and Apple Inc. to build a data center in Waukee, just outside of Des Moines. Included in the more than $213 million in incentives were $20 million in state tax credits.
"And think of what that $20 million could mean for a school. Think about what 1/100th of that — $200,000 — could mean for a school district like Muscatine or school district like Durant."
Other funding issues Price is addressing are the cuts to higher education Gov. Reynolds signed into law earlier this year. In an effort to balance the budget, $35.5 million in cuts were made, including $11 million to Iowa’s public universities.
"Governor Reynolds was able to keep Iowa's fiscal house in order — increase spending on K-12 education, community colleges, and she signed the Future Ready Iowa Act into law which will invest in new workforce training and education programs to help Iowans young and old find a career right here in Iowa,” Campaign spokesman Pat Garrett said. “The last time Iowa Democrats were in charge, K-12 education and higher education saw a 10 percent across-the-board cut amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. No one wants to go back to that style of leadership."
As a way to increase voter participation, the Democratic National Committee worked to pass mandates that would allow voters to cast absentee ballots at caucuses. The change may affect turnout to the caucus, which was only at 17 percent voter turnout in 2016. Price doesn't think the mandates will change the look of the caucus and said the IDP will work to "preserve the spirit of the caucuses but also include as many voices as possible to make sure everyone has a voice in this conversation."
In the past, the IDP has offered tele-caucuses for military personnel and families and satellite caucuses for those on job sites, Price said, to help people fully participate in the process.
“We’ve always done what the DNC has asked us to do so in this instance we asked them, as we have in years past, don’t tell us what to do, let us tell you how we’re going to achieve the goals you’re setting for us," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.