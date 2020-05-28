UPDATED: John Deere Classic cancellation will hurt the Quad-City economy, but tourism officials 'deeply respect the decision'

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 will be a virtual race this year and RAGRAI, the bike race across Iowa which had a planned stop in Clinton this year, has also been canceled. The Quad-City Storm canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, the Quad City Steamwheelers canceled its 2020 season after one game and the Quad Cities River Bandits have yet to play a game this year. That is in addition to losing other yearly events, such as the Missouri Valley college basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Herrell said there are no dollar figures on the loss of all of those events for the regional economy.

“We just don’t have the analysis or data yet. It’s not a prudent business decision to put numbers out there that we can’t defend. All I can tell you is that it’s substantial, it’s got ripple effects in many sectors within our economy,” he said.

And while the annual event is lost for 2020, the economy is starting to reopen in Iowa and Illinois as both states welcome more in-person business back in the coming days.