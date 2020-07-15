Joni Ernst visits Wilton as part of 99 county tour

During the tour, face masks and helmets with face shields were the outfit of the day. While Ernst stressed the importance of staying safe, she said this is an individual responsibility.

Ernst said she had heard about Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation requiring the use of masks but supports Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mandates.

Even so, with November quickly approaching, Ernst said she misses the personal touch of meeting her constituents.

“It is harder for me in this type of environment because I really enjoy being out with large groups of folks,” she said. “I like being at the state fair and being able to just get out and mingle with people. We don’t have that opportunity, at least not yet. I don’t know that we will be back where we should be even by the fall. I think we will still be working through this.”

She also said she supports Reynolds on the issue of reopening schools and believes she is doing the right thing. Ernst said she has spoken with representatives from the American Association of Pediatrics, who had told her the best situation would be for children to be back at school.