MUSCATINE — A Muscatine jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon to determine whether Annette Cahill murdered Corey Wieneke in October 1992.
The state and the defense made closing arguments Tuesday in the second first-degree murder trial of Cahill. Wieneke, 22, was found dead from blunt force trauma injuries to the head Oct. 13, 1992, in his rural West Liberty home. Cahill, now 56, was arrested in May 2018 and charged with killing Wieneke, her former boyfriend.
Representing the state, Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren played the 911 call made by Wieneke's fiancee at the time Jody Hotz, at the top of his nearly two hours closing arguments. In that time, he told the story of a woman who was filled with a “murderous rage” after realizing the man with whom she planned to start a new life may never be committed to her, that she would be just be another one of the women he slept with.
"His sure thing," Ostergren said.
As he explained a timeline based on testimony of the events of Oct. 13, he said Cahill had motive to kill Wieneke due to their complicated and intense relationship.
Several days after Cahill and Wieneke made plans for the coming weekend to take a trip out of state in hopes of buying a bar, Wieneke closed the bar where he worked and walked out with another woman. He was supposed to take Cahill home that night, and she was waiting for him in the front seat of his car. When she saw the other woman, it was a moment she said in a recorded interview from last year that made her want to “fish or cut bait." The next day, he was dead.
“The question is, 'who did it?'" Ostergren asked the jury. “The person who had the motive did it. The person who had the opportunity did it. The person whose story for that day makes absolutely no sense did it. The person who burned bloody clothes after did it. The person who confessed did it.”
Cahill said she knew Wieneke was romantically involved with several other women at the time, but if they fought about it, they'd usually end up laughing about it.
“He was my best friend,” she said in the recording where she also suggested Wieneke deserved to get beat up for his actions, but not killed. Wieneke was struck about a dozen times with an aluminum baseball bat over his head, back and arms. Ostergren explained Cahill went to Wieneke's home to hurt him, but "took it too far."
"I ask you for a verdict that the facts require and justice demands," Ostergren concluded. "I ask you for a verdict that finds Annette Cahill guilty of the crime of murder in the first degree. Your sole duty as jurors is to find truth and do justice. The truth is, Annette Cahill is a murderer and justice is finding her guilty of that."
You have free articles remaining.
Defense attorney Clemens Erdahl rebutted some of the state's arguments. He said the alleged confession Jessie Becker overheard when she was 9 years old wasn't a "true confession" where someone soberly admits to something they did to an adult. The case was reopened when Becker said she heard Cahill's confession.
Erdahl argued the prosecution laid out the timeline of Oct. 13 to make Becker's testimony of the confession fit.
He said what Becker said she heard was, "Corey, I'm sorry for killing you." Changing one of the words in that statement would alter the meaning entirely, he said, making the confession, "one of the fundamental problems of this case."
The testimony offered by Scott Payne was not credible, Erdahl said, because Payne impeached himself by contradicting the information he gave to investigators. Payne said last week before the jury that he saw Cahill burn "blood-stained" clothing in a burn barrel at the home she was staying "a day or two" after Wieneke was killed. Erdahl said Payne couldn't even remember where he was living at the time.
"What has to be proven is that the defendant struck Corey Wieneke," defense attorney Clemens Erdahl told the jury. "It's about proof — evidence — that's what you have to find. What evidence is there that Annette struck Corey?"
The only evidence the prosecution has, he said, is the remembrance of a 9-year-old and the "confused memories" of a man who cannot remember what he said in initial interviews with investigators — no witness or forensic evidence.
Erdahl said in the nation's justice system, the people must ensure the government proves every element in a case beyond a reasonable doubt.
"My client and my colleagues at this table believed you when you said you would follow your oath and hold the government to that degree so, I know that this case is in good hands," he said. "Your city and county has created a beautiful courtroom, but what makes a courtroom beautiful is when justice is done and I submit to you that acquitting Annette Cahill is the only just decision that you can make."
Deliberations are expected to continue Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.