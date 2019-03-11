Try 3 months for $3
cahill day two 2.jpg

Annette Cahill listens to an interview between the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Jon Turbett and Cahill during the second day of her trial in the 1992 murder of Corey Lee Wieneke. 

 MUSCATINE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

MUSCATINE — The jury in the Annette Cahill murder trial began deliberations Monday afternoon but could not come to a conclusion by 4:30 p.m. It will reconvene Tuesday morning.

Cahill, 56, of Tipton, Iowa, was charged with first degree murder last year in the death of Corey Lee Wieneke, who was killed in October of 1992.

The 12-person jury is made up of five women and seven men. 

The prosecution made its opening statement Tuesday to a Muscatine County jury in which it claimed Cahill, then Annette McCrabb, and Wieneke had a sexual relationship, and Cahill killed Wieneke with an aluminum bat over his involvement with other women.

The state is represented by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren and Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister.

Wieneke was found beaten to death the evening of Oct. 13, 1992, by his fiancee Jody Hotz, now Jody Willier. The jury saw crime scene photographs of Wieneke's bloody body in a bedroom of the small farmhouse he shared with Willier near West Liberty.

The trial was originally expected to last through Friday. 

