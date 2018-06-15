Dr. and Mrs. Edwin C. Kettenbrink, Jr. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16 with an open house.
The former Gail Davidge and Edwin C. Kettenbrink, Jr. were married June 15, 1968, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Muscatine. A few years ago, the couple retired and moved back to Iowa, after living in Texas for more than 40 years and working a geologists.
The open house will be from 1 to 4 p..m. Saturday at the Spear House Bed and Breakfast in Tipton. Friends are invited to this very informal gettogether. No presents please.
