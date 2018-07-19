WEST LIBERTY — The smell of roasted turkey legs is a West Liberty-sourced vending mainstay for the thousands of cyclists who hit the road for RAGBRAI. For the last 30 years, LeRoy Crook manned the helm Tender Tom's Turkey, serving up turkey tenderloin sandwiches and smoked turkey legs to hungry bikers.
Crook passed away in September 2017. To honor his and his family's commitment to the race, RAGBRAI's final day (which will include the pass through West Liberty) will be a memorial ride for LeRoy Crook.
All that week, his son Brian Crook will be serving up Turkey just the way he's always done with his father.
"Honestly if you do anything for 30 years, you get a pretty popular following," Crook said. "People know who you are."
Crook started serving turkey with his father when he was 16. Even so, he said the logistics of preparing to serve throughout the week were a challenge.
"My dad truly loved RAGBRAI and spent his time gathering the goods and doing the logistics for where the goods were going to go and when," Crook said. "It will be a difficult week, but we're living in the legacy of what he decided to do. We said early on that we are committed to continuing it."
Crook said his dad would have been happy to know RAGBRAI had honored him with a day.
"It makes total sense to have a memorial on the day they actually come through his hometown," Crook said. "When (RAGBRAI organizers) proposed this to me, I just thought that's awesome. My dad would be extremely appreciative of this. I think it's the right thing."
Tender Tom's Turkey will be hawking legs and sandwiches on the following days and locations:
- Sunday, July 22 in Charter Oak
- Monday, July 23 in Scranton
- Tuesday, July 24 in Ogden
- Wednesday, July 25 in Melbourne
- Thursday, July 26 in Montezuma
- Friday, July 27 in Wellman
- Saturday, July 28 in West Liberty