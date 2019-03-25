MUSCATINE — Local artist Emily Knerr is bright and bold. Inspired by street fashion, the recently 23-year-old loves to express herself through her clothing, half black and half bright blonde hair, pink lipstick, gold chains and her art. But sometimes, she struggles just to get out of bed.
Earlier this month, Knerr released a coloring book for adults she illustrated. The images were drawn with Sharpie — Knerr's favorite medium — and reflect her experiences with mental health issues.
"I want this to be a tool for people to know that, for one, there's people out there that are going through this," Knerr said, "and two, that you're doing a good job."
Knerr lives with major depressive disorder, a general anxiety disorder and borderline personality disorder. She suffered trauma growing up with an abusive father and has been hospitalized multiple times for attempted suicide. During each of those stays, she said coloring books were available as a way for patients to relieve stress. Through her book she wants those who are also struggling to know they aren't alone and "the sun will come back."
“I don’t think in any sense that we shouldn’t talk about abuse that we’ve gone through or mental illness or suicide attempts,” she said, “it should always be an open dialog, just because the only way for things to get better is for everyone to talk about it.”
The first page Knerr drew for “The Sun Will Come Back: A Coloring Book for Hope” features a wide-eyed character saying, "Why did I drink coffee at 11 p.m.?" She said she created the page at 3 a.m. one morning at a time when her mental health was spiraling. The pages that follow create a storyline about her experience not feeling well enough to take care of herself by showering or brushing her hair.
“Washing your hair and brushing it is seen as something that’s really easy for people that are neurotypical,” she said, “but at this time when I had gone to the hospital, I think I was right on 14 days without showering. I was in a really dark place. And I still drew through that, which actually really helped.”
The next page shows a woman who has bathed and brushed her hair with other happy imagery.
“That’s really when the concept of the coloring book came to my mind,” she said. “Just in those three pages it recognizes how hard depression can hit you.”
She said when she's experiencing deep depression it feels like being at the bottom of a tank of water.
"You're trapped in there," she said, "you can see on the outside of the tank there are people there -- your support system -- but you're in there and you don't know how to get out."
Included with the drawings are words of encouragement, stories, poems and journaling pages with prompts, allowing the reader to reflect on how they are feeling. Knerr includes a message for readers to ask for help when they need it and to reach out to others if they recognize a person is having a difficult time coping.
"When you’re feeling trapped, you have to fight, jump, take back your strength, kick, punch, roar, break those chains and say I will be held under no thumb," she read from the book. "I want you to feel righteous and liberated from whatever is holding you down."
Over about eight months, Knerr created the art for the book, much of it from the hospital or residential mental health care facility. From start to publish, the book took about a year to create. She donated one of the first copies to University Hospitals Library in Iowa City and to her church, important places for her mental health care. A launch party for the book was last Saturday at Sunrise Galleries on 2nd Street, where about 30 people attended where Knerr has artwork on display.
She said her family encouraged her throughout the creation of the book by providing supplies and helping get it published. It is available on Amazon: tinyurl.com/SunWillComeBack.
"I want every time you pick up this book, you’re able to work through something or you’re able to just grab something and chew on it for awhile," she said, "because sometimes you’ve just got to do that."
