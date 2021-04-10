Logan Street lane closure delayed until Monday

Poor weather conditions will delay the lane closure on Logan Street in Muscatine until Monday.
One lane of traffic will be closed for four weeks while the street is patched from Cedar to Fulliam.
The southbound lane will be closed first. Work on the northbound lane will begin once that's completed.
Detours will be posted at the roundabout to direct traffic to Houser to head south, according to a news release from the city.
All-American Concrete, Inc., is also currently removing and replacing pavement on Ford Avenue. That work is expected to continue over the next three weeks. Lane restrictions will be in place as work progresses.
The current Full Depth Patching Project is part of the City of Muscatine 2020-2021 Pavement Management Program and resumed March 29. The project was delayed due to the uncertainty of road use tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contract is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract and some sections could be delayed until the 2021-2022 Pavement Management Program if adequate funds are not available for this contract.
Three sections were included in the contract awarded to All-American Concrete, Inc., at the March 4, 2021, Muscatine City Council meeting including Ford Avenue from Park Avenue to Jody Drive, Logan Street from Fulliam to Cedar, and Fulliam from Kindler to Devitt. The repair project is tentatively planned to be completed by June 30, 2021, weather permitting.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use an alternate route if possible.
For more information on City of Muscatine construction projects click on CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page.
If you have a comment or concern, please email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov. A staff member will respond within 24 hours.