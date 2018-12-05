WAPELLO — Louisa County’s two union-represented employee groups presented their initial bargaining proposals to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) representative Amber Moats presented the proposals from the secondary roads department and the county sheriff’s office and suggested the supervisors set Dec. 13 and 14 for negotiations.
Supervisors Brad Quigley pointed out the board will need to check with Paul Greufe, Louisa County’s human resources consultant, about that schedule.
“We can’t negotiate. We have to go through Paul,” he said.
The supervisors later agreed to tentatively set the negotiations for those dates and said the county’s initial proposal will be presented on Dec. 13 prior to the negotiations.
Both proposals from the union call for a three-year agreement, starting on July 1, 2019, with 4 percent salary hikes for all employees in each of the three years.
Both proposals also call for changes in vacation for the two departments.
The secondary roads department employees are proposing the county grant 17½ days of vacation after 10 years of full-time continuous service to the county.
Currently the county provides 15 days after five years of service, but employees must work for 15 years before they earn 20 days of vacation.
In addition to seeking the additional vacation provision after 10 years of service, the sheriff’s department union workers are also proposing several other provisions.
A new maternity/paternity leave section is included in the sheriff’s employees’ proposal. It will allow any new parent to receive one week of paid time off after a child’s birth or for medical appointments prior to the delivery.
The sheriff’s union also is proposing a labor-management meeting be held at least once every three months or monthly if both sides agree. According to the union proposal, the meetings will provide the two sides an opportunity to communicate or discuss issues of interest or concern. Three local union representatives and the union representative would attend the proposed meetings for the labor side.
Other provisions in the union proposal are a $250 increase in the department’s annual longevity pay schedule. That will raise the longevity pay that is paid in the last pay period in November to $1,250 after five years; $1,500 after 10 years; $1,750 after 15 years; and $2,000 after 20 years of service.
The sheriff’s employees are also proposing to offer monthly payouts of $500 for family and $250 for single coverage to any employee who does not participate in the county’s health insurance program.
The final proposal from the sheriff’s employees calls for adding orthodontia care to the county’s current dental insurance.
In other action and discussion...
- County engineer Larry Roehl said he is still uncertain when a communications cable will be removed from the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello. The cable must be removed from the bridge before it can be demolished as part of a bridge replacement project. United Contractors was originally scheduled to begin the bridge work in mid-September.Roehl reported a United Contractors attorney recently contacted Windstream Communications and advised the company that United may seek damages for the delay.
- Zoning administrator Paul Choi also told the board he is continuing to investigate a possible zoning violation in Port Louisa Township. He indicated a property owner could be operating an auto repair business in violation of zoning rules.
