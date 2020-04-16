Lutheran Living becomes the 2nd long-term care facility with a COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — A second outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Muscatine County long-term care facility.

Currently, there have been eight positive COVID-19 tests at Lutheran Living Senior Campus. These positive cases include both staff and residents, and there are several pending tests from the facility that are waiting for results.

Along with moving those effected into isolation, Lutheran Living has notified residents as well as their families, and are working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Muscatine County Public Health to provide additional tests as well as try prevent more cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

This announcement comes one day after another Muscatine County facility, Wilton Retirement Community, announced that it had an outbreak of COVID-19. This brings the total of long-term care facility outbreaks in Iowa to eight.

Christy Roby Williams, the Director for Muscatine County Public Health, said that she and her team are working closely with both facilities, as well as the others in the county. “We’re offering daily monitoring, consultation and resources to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning facilities and monitoring and managing the outbreak within facilities is being done effectively.”