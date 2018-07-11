Try 1 month for 99¢

An eastern Iowa man who hid a camera in a bathroom to take pornographic images of children has been imprisoned.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Jack Coleman, 65, of Wapello, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Davenport to 30 years. He had pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

The charge stemmed from a child sexual abuse investigation that began in 2016.

— Associated Press

