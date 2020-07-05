Mayoral proclamation regarding face masks

Proclamation of the Mayor

Face Covering Mandate - City Wide

WHEREAS, The World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) a pandemic; and

WHEREAS, The President of the United States and Governor of Iowa have declared National and State Emergency Proclamations; and

WHEREAS, Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson in collaboration with Muscatine County and other Mayors of the Municipal Jurisdictions within Muscatine County made a Declaration of Disaster Emergency on 3-24-2020 in effect until cancelled or 9-23-2020; and

WHEREAS, The impact of the pandemic continues to meet the parameters of a civil emergency; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk; and

WHEREAS, Evidence based data demonstrates that wearing a cloth face covering reduces an infected person’s chance of spreading the infection to others; and

WHEREAS, Reducing the spread of COVID-19 will allow the economic community to remain open to the public during the pandemic; and