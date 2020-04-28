Mental health board discusses children's health services agreement

DAVENPORT — After going over the Children’s Implementation Plan for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, members of the governing board agreed Monday afternoon to take the plan back to their perspective county boards for approval.
During a special board meeting, the members reviewed the plan that will roll out the state mandated Children’s Behavioral Health Services to the region.
“This implementation plan technically came from the work group at the state level wanting to have something in writing for the regions to follow because there are many moving parts to the children’s behavioral health bill,” Region CEO Lori Elam said. “This is a template all 14 regions have had to fill in and we send it to DHS and they will approve it or ask for clarifications. It’s supposed to describe process and time frame.”
If the plan is approved, it will be forwarded to the Iowa Department of Human Services for implementation. The plan will create a children’s mental health system committed to improving children’s well-being and coordinating medical and mental care for those in need. The state is requiring each region implement the program during the next fiscal year.
The region has been convening stakeholder meetings for about three weeks to determine interest to create a regional children’s advisory committee. Elam reported that 67 stakeholders had participated in a meeting on April 23. A tentative list of committee members has been formed, including parents, members of Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and the Child Abuse Council.
The document also addressed changes to the governing board. In addition to one supervisor from member counties, the board will also include a provider or a parent or relative. While the change needs to be made by July 1, Elam spoke of adding the three new ex officio members in May to give them a chance to learn how the board works.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith objected to the new board members, who are just confirmed by the governing board, to having them be able to vote on issues involving finances. She said she had spoken with legislators about her concerns about having non-elected members vote. She said legislators have advised her to not approve that section of the document and “ask forgiveness later.” She also said that would be harder to take out once it’s in.
“I have a real concern about those members being able to vote on something they can directly benefit from,” Smith said. “If you are wanting us to vote on this particular document as presented I would be a no.”
Elam said she would modify the wording before sending the document to DHS.
A special meeting with all the members of the five boards of supervisors and the governing board is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 8 to discuss the region’s amended 28E agreement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!