Maggie Gehlsen, Miss Muscatine 2018, was awarded the Lifestyle and Fitness preliminary award Thursday.

She will compete in the Miss Iowa finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre.

Gehlsen trained with sponsor Jon Hunt, from 8ONE8 Fitness since January.

— Journal Staff

