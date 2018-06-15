Maggie Gehlsen, Miss Muscatine 2018, was awarded the Lifestyle and Fitness preliminary award Thursday.
She will compete in the Miss Iowa finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre.
Gehlsen trained with sponsor Jon Hunt, from 8ONE8 Fitness since January.
— Journal Staff
