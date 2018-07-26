MUSCATINE — For six weeks this summer, two Davenport teachers traded their classrooms for the labs at Monsanto in Muscatine.
The Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council matched 74 teachers from schools across Iowa with local STEM workplaces for the last 10 years.
The Iowa STEM Teacher Externship program is aimed at immersing teachers in the workplaces to help complete projects for the organization.
Jason Guerin has taught for 12 years. He is a special education teacher at Davenport West and specializes in teaching math and science.
"I didn't know a whole lot about Monsanto," Guerin said. "I knew about the products they produced, but the first week, I was really learning what they did in their laboratory."
The goal of the externship is so teachers such as Guerin will come back to the classroom with knowledge of industry expectations; that those expectations will help him better focus the curriculum.
"They try to connect the classroom to the job market," Guerin said. "They really promote the workplace so that we, as teachers, know what's out there."
Already, Guerin is talking about some changes he wants to bring into the classroom. In lab demonstrations in his own classroom, Guerin said that his instructions often call students to measure out a certain range of water — between 40-50 mL for example. In the Monsanto lab, reagents were measured out down to the third or fourth decimal point.
"Some of their processes require them to be that accurate," Guerin said. "This really opened my eyes that it is important to teach students not just to follow directions but how to consistently perform a lab with valid results."
The hope is that the school-business partnerships will ultimately make students more aware of the skills needed to fill the jobs in their community.
“By matching the teachers’ skills and abilities with the goals of the extern host there is a tremendous return on the investment of time and effort put into the Externship,” said Jason Lang, who manages the STEM Teacher Externships Program.
The Journal reached out multiple times by phone and email to Muscatine Community Schools to learn about whether they were planning on sending their own teachers to take advantage of the externship. But they were not reached by press time.