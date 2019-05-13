MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine recently awarded more than $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations at its 2019 Spring Grant Awards Ceremony.
In its 20th year of service, the foundation awarded grants to 27 nonprofits throughout Muscatine and Louisa counties during the ceremony hosted by First National Bank.
The following organizations received grants:
- Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department
- Friends of the Columbus Junction Public Library
- United Way of Muscatine
- Family Resources, Inc.
- WeLead
- River Bend Food Bank
- Muscatine County Conservation Board
- Jubilee Committee with Trinity Episcopal Church
- Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA)
- Iowa College Access Network
- Special Olympics
- Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre
- Friends of Historic Muscatine County Jail
- Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG)
- Lutheran Services in Iowa
- Muscatine County Ag Extension District
- The Diversity Service Center of Iowa
- Friends of Pine Creek Grist Mill
- Muscatine Orchestra Boosters
- Grace Lutheran Church Ministry of Literacy
- Child Abuse Council
- STEM Matters – Robots & More
- Muscatine Municipal Housing Agency
- Muscatine Community YMCA
- Citizenship Initiative Project Fund
- Muscatine Symphony Orchestra
Grants were funded from Muscatine Health Support Granting Fund, Muscatine County Endowment Regranting Program, the Hilda E. Collitz Field of Interest Funds, and the Ray Hockersmith and the George Millet endowments.
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is a county-wide charitable organization.
For more information about applying for or establishing a fund, call 563-264-3863 or visit muscatinecommunityfoundation.org.
