Motion to reinstate former Muscatine city administrator fails to advance

MUSCATINE – An agenda item to reinstate former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager received a cold welcome from the new Muscatine City Council Thursday evening when it died for lack of a second with no discussion.

After Mayor Diana Broderson introduced the item, new council member Dewayne Hopkins requested the issue be tabled. Broderson waited for a second to the motion, only to have none. Hopkins later asked for clarification on the motion.

“You read the motion and I made a motion to table and everyone voted,” he said. “I’m not sure what they voted on.”

Broderson said the motion died for lack of a second. She said the motion to table could not be brought up until there was a motion on the original item.

Mandsager, who had served at Muscatine’s city administrator for 10 years before the council voted to terminate his contract on Dec. 5, was not present at the meeting. He had been on sick leave since before the termination of his contract.