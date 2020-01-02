Motion to reinstate former Muscatine city administrator fails to advance

MUSCATINE – An agenda item to reinstate former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager received a cold welcome from the new Muscatine City Council Thursday evening when it died for lack of a second with no discussion.
After Mayor Diana Broderson introduced the item, new council member Dewayne Hopkins requested the issue be tabled. Broderson waited for a second to the motion, only to have none. Hopkins later asked for clarification on the motion.
“You read the motion and I made a motion to table and everyone voted,” he said. “I’m not sure what they voted on.”
Broderson said the motion died for lack of a second. She said the motion to table could not be brought up until there was a motion on the original item.
Mandsager, who had served at Muscatine’s city administrator for 10 years before the council voted to terminate his contract on Dec. 5, was not present at the meeting. He had been on sick leave since before the termination of his contract.
Interim city administrator Greg Jenkins said during the next in-depth meeting on Jan. 9, he hopes to walk the council through a process it can follow for a search committee to fill the city administrator’s position. Broderson agreed, saying the city needs to move forward as quickly as possible. He also said the search should begin for an attorney to represent the city in possible litigation involving the termination of Mandsager’s contract. The council reached a consensus to look further than the original search of the city’s insurance firm and the Iowa League of Cities for a candidate.
Also during the meeting, council member Osmond Malcolm discussed the possibility of terminating city attorney Matt Brick and the Brick Gentry law firm of West Des Moines. Malcolm said he did not believe Brick had done anything wrong as the city attorney, but felt it was a good time for the city to “get a breath of fresh air” with a new attorney. The motion was tabled to the Jan. 16 meeting to give the city staff time to bring options for a new city attorney forward.
During discussion, Broderson said she has received several phone calls asking why a local law firm wasn’t used. She also said Brick Gentry could submit a proposal like any other law firm for the position.
Jenkins said the city’s contract with Brick Gentry had no clause for the ending of the contract, but he felt there would be a cost to the city to end the contract.