MUSCATINE — In a building decorated with characters, portraits of regulars and even the original bar, the Manjoine family of Jody’s in Muscatine keeps business in the family.
"I’m pretty proud of it, myself," said John Manjoine, second generation bartender and former owner. "Why wouldn’t I be?"
Four generations of Manjoines have tended bar at Jody’s. That’s pretty special in Muscatine, John said, because there may not be any other business in town with that sort of history.
"It’s been around such a long time," Joey Manjoine said. "It’s like an institution. It’s been here for like 80 years, so it’s something to be proud of."
As the youngest Manjoine bartender, Joey likes being recognized as such.
"It's kind of cool when I'm serving someone a drink and they tell me that I'm the fourth generation Manjoine to serve them a beer or whatever here."
Even though Joey is heading off to college soon with an interest in natural resources, he'll be back to work at the bar around holidays and hasn't ruled out joining the family business in the future. His father and bar owner, Joe Manjoine, said that college is the first goal for Joey and his three younger siblings, but "you never know what's going to happen."
John Manjoine said his father and the bar’s namesake, Joe "Jody" Manjoine, opened Jody’s in 1937 with his brother, Michael. Jody was born in Muscatine after his father emigrated from Italy as a child. His family owned the building and lived above the bar.
"We have a lot of customers that were here when my father ran the place, too," John said. "They remember that."
In 1993, the family bought and expanded into two buildings next door which include a game area with a jukebox. The walls are lined with painted portraits of regular customers done by local artist Bill Maher, a friend of John's, in the mid-90s. The paintings came after caricature portraits of regulars and celebrities were done by another local artist, Gene Lamoreaux, or Gene Bell, as he was sometimes called, in the last 1960s. The cartoon-like paintings cover the top of the wall behind the bar. The artists wanted to add character to the bar, John said, who is also part of the art at Jody's with his likeness painted on the bar's sign.
John and Joe said when Iowa's smoking ban took effect in 2008, it nearly cut their business in half. Now at 10 years on, the ban has become less of an issue, but the bar features a smoking room to accommodate customers.
A regular customer base is the most important part of the business, John said. Having the art of the walls is a kind of tribute to them and certainly adds personality. But anyone who thinks they can be a "character" at Jody’s should think again. The Manjoines agree that the bar has a reputation of fairness.
"No matter if they're bankers, lawyers or janitors at HON, we treat everybody just the same," John said.
That also means if any person is getting rowdy, they will be shown the door. They think that this consistency over the past 80-plus years is why people feel relaxed at Jody’s.
"It's your home away from home,” John said.
The comfortable atmosphere was what Jody created and something the rest of the family aspires to maintain.
"He was just one of those kinds of people. Everybody loved him and he loved everybody," John said. "Nobody was not his friend. Joe's the same way and so is Joey, and I was, too. That's what we got from him."
"I've had people come in that used to come in when my dad was my age or younger and say that this is where they had their first drink or this is where they met their wife," Joe said.
The bar has hosted various fundraisers over the years, including one in the fall for a local charity that donates bikes to underserved children for Christmas. Joe said the bar hosts a chili cook-off to raise money for Viola Warner's Toys for Kids benefit. He said more than 100 donated bikes were lined up outside the bar. But that's just one of the ways the bar shows support for its community. Joe said the bar will also sponsor local high school sports and donate to various causes.
"It’s always good to give back to the community," Joe said.
"We give back to the customers because they are very loyal," John added.
Looking to the future, the Manjoines want to keep the bar a family business. Joe said he doesn't want to be complacent, but doesn't want to change the aura of Jody's either.
"People really loved him," John said of Jody. "We try to keep our customers happy the way he did."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.