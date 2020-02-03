Muscatine becomes one of the first cities in the nation to hold Spanish speaking caucus

Latinos make up about 6% of the population of Iowa, and about 3.4 percent are eligible voters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Salazar commented the Sanders team had done “a lot of door knocking” in the weeks leading up to the caucus. She said there were volunteers from as far away as New Jersey helping to get the vote out.

In the college’s auditorium, the Precinct 9 caucus was also being held. Chair Linda Kelty explained the process that would be used to determine who would get the precinct’s nod. People had begun arriving well before the 6 p.m. start time and dividing into groups the support their pick for a Democratic candidate for president.

“It’s a process of narrowing everything down,” she explained. Viable candidates are determined based on the number of supporters. As candidates are removed for lack of supporters the final candidate is narrowed down. Kelty said also in the case of two candidates remaining with tied numbers of supporters, the winner can be decided with a coin toss.

Andrea Wilford turned out to the caucus with a plate of cookies and a sign to show her support for Amy Klobuchar.

“I think her voice of moderation is the most electable at this point,” she said.