MUSCATINE — There will be no roundabout at Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street in Muscatine following Thursday night's Muscatine City Council meeting.
Several residents raised concerns about the roundabout's funding, pedestrian safety at the intersection after construction and decreased property values of homes on the four corners of the intersection.
Bob Bromwell fought the proposed roundabout last year when the project was introduced. He said the issue should have been addressed back then rather than when everyone has forgotten about it.
"Why don't we address it when the situation arises?" he said.
New homeowner Brittany Stuart spoke during the public hearing. She said she would like to increase the property value of her home by building a larger garage, but with the roundabout, the project could not happen.
She said if the roundabout goes in the potential to increase the value of her property would be lost.
"Our main concern is the resale value of our house," she said.
Council members Nadine Brockert and Osmond Malcolm also expressed their concerns for homeowners during council discussion. Councilors mentioned pedestrian safety for school children and individuals with disabilities that live in a nearby group home as reasons against the project.
Councilman Santos Saucedo said with the roundabout, there would be no stop lights or stop signs.
"Nothing to protect them," he said.
He suggested the city consider building traffic light infrastructure at the intersection, but city engineer Jim Edgmond said the cost of traffic lights creating a four-way stop at the intersection would cost about $500,000.
He also said the city could apply for grant funding but likely wouldn't receive any. When Shive-Hattery, the engineering firm that designed the roundabout, did a traffic study, it did not find any traffic signal warrants or reasons to install traffic lights in that intersection, he said.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett said he's gone back and forth on the roundabout. He wanted the council to remember that if it did not approve the project tonight, the Traffic Safety Improvement Program's grant funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation — an estimated $167,700 — could not be used. Much of the funding would go toward the cost of replacing the pavement in the intersection.
Public Works Director Brian Stineman said the department listened to residents' complaints and staff did their best to come up with a solution to the traffic back-up issues at the intersection, as well as funding for the solution.
Local realtor and resident Andrew Anderson also addressed property resale values regarding the roundabout. He said the project "is probably going to be a really good solution" to traffic issues and calmer traffic would be a selling point for the properties affected.
After holding a public hearing Thursday night and much discussion, council voted 5-2 against moving forward with the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.