Muscatine City Council votes to remove Gregg Mandsager as city administrator

MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council voted Thursday night to terminate city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract, effective immediately.
The council voted to remove Mandsager from his position with a 4-3 vote. Council members Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo and Nadine Brockert voted to end the contract. Mandsager was not present at the meeting, as he has been on medical leave. During the meeting, Brackett cited lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite.
City attorney Matt Brick said a document will be served to Mandsager giving the reasons for his removal as administrator, and he will have 30 days to ask for a hearing with the council to respond to the charges. Brick also commented that the meeting was the only chance the council had to cite reasons for the removal.
The council also approved appointing Rich Klimes as the interim city administrator and will now begin looking for a temporary or permanent city administrator.
During the Oct. 17 meeting, Brackett had asked the discussion of Mandsager’s contract be added to the next meeting’s agenda immediately after discussion regarding concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document requires city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations.
Council member Tom Spread objected to the vote being taken when a performance review of Mandsager is still pending. He also cited that several current council members had, prior to taking office, asked Mandsager be suspended from his role as administrator. Brackett said this was because at the time, Mandsager was suing the city, claiming Mayor Diana Broderson was spreading lies about him. The suit was settled earlier this year, with Mandsager receiving $50,000 and Broderson receiving $75,000.
“He’s not going to please everybody at all times, that’s a given,” Spread said. “He does not respond to the concerns of any one of us as elected officials. He has to respond to all of us. He has to respond to council action. My concern is what’s driving this is his response to some of your individual concerns.”
Spread, along with council members Phillip Fitzgerald and Allen Harvey, said he did not lack confidence in Mandsager’s abilities. Harvey said the person hired to do Mandsager’s evaluation expressed concern that if Mandsager was removed, the city would have a hard time finding someone to fill the position.
Mandsager has been city administrator since 2009. He had a performance evaluation last spring and was given a pay increase.
One citizen objected at the end of the meeting that the public was not given a chance to speak. Broderson commented she had accidentally skipped over the part in the agenda to ask for public comment; she also said she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.
Earlier in the meeting the Council set aside for further examination at the Dec. 19 meeting a bill outlining the amount the city would have to pay to end Mandsager's contract. The amount cited was was $203,817.64.