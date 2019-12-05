Muscatine City Council votes to remove Gregg Mandsager as city administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Council member Tom Spread objected to the vote being taken when a performance review of Mandsager is still pending. He also cited that several current council members had, prior to taking office, asked Mandsager be suspended from his role as administrator. Brackett said this was because at the time, Mandsager was suing the city, claiming Mayor Diana Broderson was spreading lies about him. The suit was settled earlier this year, with Mandsager receiving $50,000 and Broderson receiving $75,000.

“He’s not going to please everybody at all times, that’s a given,” Spread said. “He does not respond to the concerns of any one of us as elected officials. He has to respond to all of us. He has to respond to council action. My concern is what’s driving this is his response to some of your individual concerns.”

Spread, along with council members Phillip Fitzgerald and Allen Harvey, said he did not lack confidence in Mandsager’s abilities. Harvey said the person hired to do Mandsager’s evaluation expressed concern that if Mandsager was removed, the city would have a hard time finding someone to fill the position.

Mandsager has been city administrator since 2009. He had a performance evaluation last spring and was given a pay increase.