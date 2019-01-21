MUSCATINE — Muscatine County residents want the use of slag to end. Period.
"It's better than nothing," said Daryl Sywassink, a leader of the residents slag committee regarding last week's decision by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors to suspend the use of slag on county roads until more information about the material is available.
Committee leader Doug Hoag made brief comments Monday before the board. He said reports of testing results from samples taken from Harsco slag piles in 2012 and Jan. 4 were available from the State Hygenic Lab at the University of Iowa. Heavy metals, arsenic, cadmium and mercury were tested in January but not in 2012. In the recent report, all three metals were present in the Harsco sample.
According to the Jan. 4 report, the manganese level in the sample was 19,000 mg/kg. When the slag committee did its own testing of the material, the results showed 22,000 mg/kg concentration of manganese in the sample. Both concentrations are well over the allowable amount for children.
Edward Askew, a resident and scientific consultant who analyzed the sample while working with the slag committee, said the values were "basically the same number" from a scientific perspective.
As far as the toxicity of slag, Askew doesn't want to be right about it being harmful to humans.
"I want to be 100 percent wrong, but I haven't been wrong so far," he said. "It's terrible to be right on things like this."
Hoag gave the board information from three reports; a November, 2012 analysis of a Harsco sample sent to Iowa DNR; a May 30, 2018 analysis of slag found on a county road by the slag committee and a Jan. 1 analysis of a sample collected by Iowa DNR from a slag pile at Harsco that was cited as being the same kind used on county roads.
"So it shows that these analysis we had the first time are pretty darn close so, it is toxic material," he said. "We need to get it taken care of and we need to get it stopped on county roads."
Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas also spoke briefly about slag during the meeting. He said a conference call took place last Wednesday with some county staff, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and IDNR about the most recent slag testing and the amount of manganese present in the sample.
Furnas confirmed that the discussion revealed "the manganese numbers were considerably higher than what we had seen previously." In high quantities, manganese may lead to negative health affects in children, especially children that ingest the slag.
"After reviewing the information that you provided on the slag that is being deposited on roads in Muscatine County," said state toxicologist Stuart Schmitz in a correspondence with Askew, "I would conclude that children living and playing in areas where the slag was deposited could experience adverse health impacts from the manganese within the slag. The health impacts would potentially be more severe for children exhibiting pica behavior (eating it)."
Furnas said during the conference call with IDNR and IDPH, "they did indicate that at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there's a public health issue with it as far as what are out on the county roads."
He said both departments collectively plan to conduct sampling of county roads "at their choosing, using their methods and then they would get us some information."
The slag committee wants transparency in the collection process and how Iowa DNR will conduct testing of samples. If information from the state departments shows there is a need to remove slag from the roads, the committee wants to know how and when it will be done.
"Just being suspended is not cutting it for us," Hoag said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.