Muscatine County approves compromise plan to stay in mental health region until July

The region has requested the first of two installments of the payment. Muscatine County has paid about $881,000 more than it has received in services, Mather said. The county has not budgeted for the expense and doesn’t have the money to pay for it. At a previous meeting, it was reported the county would have to cut jobs and services if it chose to pay the transfer.

“To make the payment that money has to come from somewhere,” Mather said. “It’s not like we have it sitting around.”

The compromise the supervisors unanimously approved would provide the region with the remaining funds at the end of the fiscal year. The amount could range from nothing to the entire $311,000, depending on its surplus.

Mather said according to Julie Jetter of the Iowa Department of Public Health, if the county was ejected from the region, it would not have access to any money levied for mental health services. Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert said if this is the case, the county would not be able to pay for any mental health services provided to Muscatine County residents, including staff salaries.

“If her interpretation stands, we can’t pay anything and we lose everything,” Toppert said.