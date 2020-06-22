Muscatine County approves Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region's 28E agreement

MUSCATINE — After several weeks of negotiation and concern regarding the new 28E agreement with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved the modified agreement with nine days to spare.
During its regular meeting Monday. The board unanimously adopted the revised agreement forming the region. Region CEO Lori Elam said Muscatine County is now the fourth county to adopt the agreement and she will meet with Cedar County Wednesday morning to address the agreement. She commented that she had visited with each of the five counties in the region in turn. Many of the concerns Muscatine County had dealt with the state mandate to place appointed delegates on the governing board along with elected officials.
“I know that Ken Beck, the governing board chair, had spoken with (Muscatine County supervisor) Jeff Sorensen and they talked about what some of the issues were and they worked it out,” Elam said. “I’m glad to hear it passed. That’s a good thing. We may have to amend it next year depending on what the state legislature does. We’ll go through this whole process again, I’m sure.”
The counties making up the region – Muscatine, Scott, Cedar, Jackson and Clinton – had until June 30 to approve the new agreement. The new fiscal year begins July 1 and the agreement had to be approved by all five counties to form the region.
During the Muscatine County supervisors meeting, Sorensen told the supervisors that the region’s governing board understood the concerns that Muscatine County has. During previous meetings supervisor Nathan Mather had brought up several concerns with the new agreement, including how appointed board members’ votes would carry less weight than elected officials.’ He was also concerned that the list of possible candidates for children’s behavioral health representatives were also employees of two of the providers, bringing a potential conflict of interest.
“There are still some concerns I have but due to the deadline we have to have this approved,” Mather commented. He said many smaller issues had been addressed but he is still concerned about the process for bringing new counties into the region.
Elam said there had been extensive discussion on the new governing board members during a special meeting of all five counties to go through the 28E. She said there are still some regions fighting the issue, but the Eastern Iowa region decided to do a weighted vote. She said some of the governing board members had spoken with legislators about changing the requirement.
Last year Muscatine County had voted to leave the region, citing financial mismanagement in the region. After announcing the departure, the county was twice denied admittance by the South East Iowa Link region. The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) had assigned Muscatine County back to the Eastern Iowa region after the governing board had denied re-admittance. According to state law, in order to spend tax money earmarked for mental health, the county has to be a member of a mental health region.
