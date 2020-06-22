Muscatine County approves Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region's 28E agreement

During the Muscatine County supervisors meeting, Sorensen told the supervisors that the region’s governing board understood the concerns that Muscatine County has. During previous meetings supervisor Nathan Mather had brought up several concerns with the new agreement, including how appointed board members’ votes would carry less weight than elected officials.’ He was also concerned that the list of possible candidates for children’s behavioral health representatives were also employees of two of the providers, bringing a potential conflict of interest.

“There are still some concerns I have but due to the deadline we have to have this approved,” Mather commented. He said many smaller issues had been addressed but he is still concerned about the process for bringing new counties into the region.

Elam said there had been extensive discussion on the new governing board members during a special meeting of all five counties to go through the 28E. She said there are still some regions fighting the issue, but the Eastern Iowa region decided to do a weighted vote. She said some of the governing board members had spoken with legislators about changing the requirement.

Last year Muscatine County had voted to leave the region, citing financial mismanagement in the region. After announcing the departure, the county was twice denied admittance by the South East Iowa Link region. The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) had assigned Muscatine County back to the Eastern Iowa region after the governing board had denied re-admittance. According to state law, in order to spend tax money earmarked for mental health, the county has to be a member of a mental health region.

