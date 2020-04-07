Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren to resign May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — After 22 years of service in the Muscatine County Attorney’s office, Alan Ostergren has reached the decision that it’s time to pursue a career in the private sector.

Ostergren, who has served as county attorney for close to 10 years, submitted his resignation to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday. He had been re-elected in 2018, leaving over half of his four year term. The supervisors will determine whether to appoint a county attorney to serve until the general election in November or to hold a special election to fill the position. Ostergren’s last day in office will be May 1.

“I got to the point where I decided this was the right choice for me,” Ostergren said. “It’s time for a different phase of my career. I’ve really enjoyed being a prosecutor. I’ve been privileged to be the county attorney for nine years now and I felt like I still have more to offer in my career and to do something different. I will be starting a new phase of my career.”

Ostergren declined to say where he would be working, saying he wanted to finish being the Muscatine County Attorney before he announced his new position.

But he added he would be president of a nonprofit doing strategic litigation on economic liberty and personal liberty issues.